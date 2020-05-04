Previous
Fox and fleabane

S/he'd been dozing under the arbour.

Off for the week now so nice - and Dave has booked leave too - he would have had to have gone back to work this week otherwise.

Thought would be useful to do a bit of useful house stuff and save the relaxing to later in the week when the weather had improved. Started working on the spare room downstairs: cleared the top of the sideboard, full of dumped junk, empty storage tins and my sister's redirected mail.

Found all the bags that we'd brought from the flat and divided them up clearly into so that we could tell which one belonged to which sister - then taking it all to the loft to store in clearly marked areas. Threw out lots of junk too.

Stopped for a salmon and salad lunch outside the fence drinks later. Jerusalem artichoke, lentil and leek soup I made yesterday for supper plus 2 episodes of the Fast Show.

