Still off, I decided to accompany Dave to pick up the veg bag - just for the ride. Had a massive toast lunch with dips and random rollmops, pickled eggs and olives outside in the sun.
Dave decided to watch the Frankenstein National Theatre production on YouTube and I stayed outside all afternoon in the sun finishing off my book. Interrupted towards the latter part of the afternoon by Ros from work ringing to say there may be some work needed on call. She hoped it would be straightfoward and offered to take over if it looked like being complicated, which was good of her.
Clap for carers later but didn't have anything to drink, just chatted outside. The swifts have definitely moved into the eaves - so glad as I thought the sparrows had got in there first.