Getting into the spirit with homemade flags and enjoying the extra bank holiday for the VE Day commemoration. Unfortunately, I hadn't really been paying attention to what was going on and we missed the flypast and the 2-minute silence.
Halloumi brunch in the warm and sunny garden. But was very down as I thought I might have to do work at the weekend as my colleague had predicted
Dave did a lot of stuff in the garden: clearing the fox poo, putting up the bird table and the window feeder - the bird table was a rather small and flimsy affair - not really worth the effort. In fact it blew down or got sabotaged by the foxes in the night. And he worked some more on the seedlings potting them out.
At 4 we came out and consorted with various neighbours for VE Day drinks - chat and bubbly and more swift action.
Cod puttanesca for supper - a very nice puttanesca sauce of tomatoes, olives anchovies - but done with cod steaks rather than pasta. No capers, nasty things. Also baked our 4 overripe bananas with chocolate.