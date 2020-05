Getting into the spirit with homemade flags and enjoying the extra bank holiday for the VE Day commemoration. Unfortunately, I hadn't really been paying attention to what was going on and we missed the flypast and the 2-minute silence.Halloumi brunch in the warm and sunny garden. But was very down as I thought I might have to do work at the weekend as my colleague had predictedDave did a lot of stuff in the garden: clearing the fox poo, putting up the bird table and the window feeder - the bird table was a rather small and flimsy affair - not really worth the effort. In fact it blew down or got sabotaged by the foxes in the night. And he worked some more on the seedlings potting them out.At 4 we came out and consorted with various neighbours for VE Day drinks - chat and bubbly and more swift action.Cod puttanesca for supper - a very nice puttanesca sauce of tomatoes, olives anchovies - but done with cod steaks rather than pasta. No capers, nasty things. Also baked our 4 overripe bananas with chocolate.Watched VE Day in Colour on All Four catchup.VE Day commemorations https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-05-08 8 May 2020Walthamstow E17