Dave's been picking up the big rose petals and trying to dry them.
A terrible day. Normally when we're on call it's to be called very infrequently do something really urgent and quick. But this was basically just working all day trying to firm up information for an announcement on Sunday evening.
Very angry as it ruined the last sunny day I had with Dave before he has to go back to work. And it was so beautiful couldn't even go out for a cycle. Did manage to get out early to pick up the rest of mum's shopping but only just - if I hadn't decided to just go, I wouldn't have got out. Boss covered for me.
I spent the rests of the day alternating between sending and answering emails on the laptop, monitoring them on my phone and, when I could, snatching a bit of reading time outside. Was so warm even under the umbrella. The jasmine scent is so beautiful.
Dave made me a huge plate of ridiculous nibbles - masses of toast, pickled eggs, cheese, dips, fishy things to try and cheer me up. Eventually I managed to feel sure I'd got rid of work for the day, though I never quite relaxed, expecting a call any minute. But decided to have a double orange gin anyway.
We decided to try out the BBQ Richard had given us - Dave under duress as he hates the fiddliness of it. Neighbours did a barbie too.
Took a little while to get used to it - the big briquettes looked like they weren't catching but eventually they went grey and started radiating heat.
Did a couple of mozzarella veggie burgers and sausages that we ate in pitta with some tomatoes and courgettes. Bit of a minor tiff and I got very tearful - a difficult day.
A lovely mild warm evening, and we got the Ikea lanterns out with tea lights. To bed early to read.
Masses of food https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-05-09
9 May 2020
Walthamstow E17