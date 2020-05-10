Smoked salmon brunch

Not quite so intense working but most of the afternoon I spent fielding and sending emails and staying by my laptop or phone.
Had an early muesli breakfast just in case I got called then went out to get the bread I'd forgotten for my mum yesterday.
Disinfected the shopping and made the courgette, cannelloni and herb soup with croutons from the Guardian. Brunch outside of smoked salmon, egg and spinach then got ready to leave for mum's - handing over to my boss to cover while I was out.
Had been quite mild in the morning but as we were leaving, it got much fresher and windier and the rest of the day was quite blustery. At mum's there was no parking to be found so Dave stayed with the car and I went up and just left her stuff and came down quickly.
At home, got stuck into work emails and also updating my 365 diary - luckily Dave now keeps copious notes otherwise I wouldn't know what day's what. Dave's seafood Chinese curry later.