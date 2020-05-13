Fox in the love-in-a-mist

Non-working day. But poor Dave was off to work again. I was up early to get to Sainsbury's and do the shop - decided it would be difficult if there's a big queue on a Thursday evening for Dave to do it after work.
Not bad again at the high street branch, not much queuing and I used the Smartshop thing again which worked quite well - just straight to a till with your packed shopping.
Unpacking took ages - working out what might have been exposed and disinfecting things. By the time I'd finished, had given up any idea of going out again and just stayed in. Decided to finish off watching Ready Player One which I'd fallen asleep half way through last weekend.
Dave phoned to say his manager had approached him to tell him that the senior managers wanted all the gardening staff back in full time from next week - so irritating as I'd booked the Monday off on the basis that Dave would be off too. Was a bit miffed. And bless him, Dave told his manager - who said he could start the full-time thing on the Tuesday.
Watched a virtual Zoombal (Euro folk music) online in the evening - quite entertaining with people taking turns to play tunes and others dancing along - we didn't and also didn't put the video on either as I looked terrible.
Aubergine, squash, halloumi and bulgur wheat traybake for supper from Rukmini Iyer's veggie book - she's becoming a bit of a star.