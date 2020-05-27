Alfred Hitchcock mosaic, Leytonstone

One of a series of very striking mosaics in the subway at Leytonstone tube station. In memory of one of the town's most famous sons. They were created by the Greenwich Mural Workshop and unveiled in 2001.
Non-working day and Dave, though working, brought me my muesli as usual. A restless night again - apparently I'd been snoring a touch.
Cleaned the fridge in preparation for our click and collect shopping this evening. A good chance to finish off stuff: drank down the dregs of a couple of juices, and ate up the remaining seafood sticks and odd bits of cheese.
A lovely warm day and I decided to do a cycle ride - one of the Waltham Forest Wanders in a leaflet I've had for a while: Murder and the Orient. Centring on Alfred Hitchcock and Leyton Orient football ground with the odd other sight in between.
Started off at these lovely mosaics at Leytonstone underground, then a short ride to the site of his birth - alas now a petrol station. An impressive birds mural adorned the house opposite.
Past a cemetery, currently mainly closed because of coronavirus, where one of Jack the Ripper's victims was buried - Mary Jane Kelly, 25 years old and originally from Ireland. Cycled towards Leyton tube, through the pretty Coronation Gardens and on towards the home of Leyton Orient football team.
All morning I'd been cycling round ever so carefully trying to be careful not to have the chain come off again. And no problems there but just as I got on to cycle home having finished the 'wander', felt a strange jarring as the wheels turned - a completely flat tyre.
Was a 50-minute walk back so got the overground part of the way - my first use of public transport since the lockdown. But they're long open plan carriages and few people were on it at that time of a week day.
Once home, prepared garlic butter mushrooms and roast aubergines and peppers for later. Made myself a mozzarella salad and a plate of fruit and sat in the garden reading. Ended up drinking and snacking all afternoon as I finished my book. Trying to use up the Sprite from the weekend's pimms o'clock, I had an elderflower gin thing and a vodka and lemonade.
Dave arrived back with the shopping and while he washed, I disinfected and packed away the stuff. Went off to Hilary's after for some socially distant chat and drinks - sitting outside on a bit of extra pavement with our fold-up chairs. Peter U and Peter M also there.
Got cool quite quickly so we came back and had the roast veg and mushrooms with Friday Night Dinner.
