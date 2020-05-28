Previous
Knitted bollard jerseys by boxplayer
Knitted bollard jerseys

All the bollards in this little corner of town now have knitted jerseys.

First day back working after a while - so didn't want to go back. A warmish day with a fair bit of sun but a bit more wind. Work full of meetings so though I had a lot to do, didn't get to much of it.

Lunch of mozzarella salad in the garden after a brisk walk round the block. Didn't work too late as we were having a bit of a virtual leaving do for our intern F. A bit of Skype chat and a quiz which I failed miserably at.
Pizza and an episode of Line of Duty before we went out and did a last clap for the carers - now to be an annual event. Oddly there was no sign of J and Z, our neighbour stalwarts. Had worrying thoughts that they may have come to harm during a bike ride, but they were just running late. We enjoyed a glass of wine chatting to R and C till they appeared.

Chanticleer pear or Callery pear tree https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-05-28

28 May 2020
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

