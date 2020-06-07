Sleeping duo

They do like to get cosy in our garden. Another cool, dampish day with a bit of rain but not as much as yesterday.
Was awake quite early, so got up to make soup and crumble -Jack Monroe's spicy lentil with a bit of carrot - and rhubarb and apple crumble. Disinfected my mum's shopping. Then went back to bed - Dave made us a halloumi fry-up.
Drove to mum's with her shopping and a bit of the soup and crumble - no parking again so had to carry the heavy bags up myself. Came home to crumpets and a bit more reading in bed.
Tagliatelle with seafood for supper and Casino Royale.