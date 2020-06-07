Previous
Sleeping duo by boxplayer
159 / 365

Sleeping duo

They do like to get cosy in our garden. Another cool, dampish day with a bit of rain but not as much as yesterday.

Was awake quite early, so got up to make soup and crumble -Jack Monroe's spicy lentil with a bit of carrot - and rhubarb and apple crumble. Disinfected my mum's shopping. Then went back to bed - Dave made us a halloumi fry-up.

Drove to mum's with her shopping and a bit of the soup and crumble - no parking again so had to carry the heavy bags up myself. Came home to crumpets and a bit more reading in bed.

Tagliatelle with seafood for supper and Casino Royale.

Foxes Unearthed https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-06-07

7 June 2020
Walthamstow E17

7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Pat Knowles ace
Well words got around that your garden is a safe place...two of them!!
June 7th, 2020  
Corinne ace
They look so cool and relax!
June 7th, 2020  
