Having a lie-down

Dave likes a bit of that - having a lie-down.



Woke up at 4 fretting that one of the swifts had crashed into the roof because I had dazzled it with my window light when I'd been on the laptop late yesterday evening. I had to go outside and check there wasn't a dead swift on the ground outside the front door.



Very tired needless to say when the alarm went off. Very busy still - trying to get on with as much as possible while there is a bit of a lull in coronavirus activity. Mozzarella salad lunch in the garden - very hot when the sun came out of the clouds.



The sparrows were mobbing around in gangs and brazenly going at the feeders while I was out there. Worked lateish. Halloumi peppers, garlic mushrooms and cavolo nero for supper and we started watching Mum the first series.



16 June 2020

Walthamstow E17