Previous
Next
Having a lie-down by boxplayer
168 / 365

Having a lie-down

Dave likes a bit of that - having a lie-down.

Woke up at 4 fretting that one of the swifts had crashed into the roof because I had dazzled it with my window light when I'd been on the laptop late yesterday evening. I had to go outside and check there wasn't a dead swift on the ground outside the front door.

Very tired needless to say when the alarm went off. Very busy still - trying to get on with as much as possible while there is a bit of a lull in coronavirus activity. Mozzarella salad lunch in the garden - very hot when the sun came out of the clouds.

The sparrows were mobbing around in gangs and brazenly going at the feeders while I was out there. Worked lateish. Halloumi peppers, garlic mushrooms and cavolo nero for supper and we started watching Mum the first series.

16 June 2020
Walthamstow E17
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise