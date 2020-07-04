I had no idea that they planted this industrially - thought it was lavender at first. Apparently it's grown for it's seeds to make oil. Well the bees were loving it.
Finally got out again to do one of our short Epping Forest walks - having not done one for about 4 weeks. Round Copped Hall and into a little bit of Epping proper. We'd both awoken and Dave had said it was 8 but he'd got confused and in fact it was only 7. So plenty of time for a cup of tea and fruit before getting ready.
Drove to Copped Hall - no obvious parking on the road around the entrance - wasn't sure we could park at the edge of the road. So we drove round to the Lodge Road car park to be safe. This gave us a pleasant walk in any case to join the start of the walk up Lodge Road - a very enclosed and narrow old lane that dipped down into an ancient bog.
The walk started at Copped Hall gates with their 2 lodges (hence Lodge Road), and on through a bit of Epping Forest near Ambresbury Banks - had to cross a very busy B road a couple of times. Got a bit lost at times as the directions didn't match what we were seeing.
Found the old green ride we'd been on before then a really interesting stretch, having crossed over the M25, through old meadows and Copped Hall Park. The directions took us over an old ladder stile - and oddly when I looked at an old map later, we found it that this little spot had once been called Ladder Stile.
The walk book informed us that the stile had a dedication to a couple of ramblers who'd help preserve a bit of the footpath or something. But when we got there it was sadly very broken down and uncared for - the book after all is 20 years old.
Found the amazing borage field and after that we just saw loads of butterflies: Essex skippers, a ringlet, a gatekeeper and a couple of fearsome spiders - one lying in wait down a web tunnel.
Through pretty Copped Hall park up to the mansion itself - past the nicely situated White House and the biggest duck pond I've ever seen. Copped Hall is a ruin - burned down in 1917 - now in the hands of a conservation trust. But all events are off at the moment obviously. Sad as their programme looked interesting. Great views over Essex.
Walked down the long drive, over the M25 and back down Lodge Road to the car. Drove back via Chingford to get the rest of mum's shopping in. A terrible drive because of roadworks so we were very delayed.
Back for a toasty brunch - Dave had a mozzarella burger - then slobbed around in bed reading - being very lazy.
Dave did a big pot of tagliatelle and seafood for supper and we watched the rather silly film Christopher Robin - had got a bit confused as we'd seen Goodbye Christopher Robin a few months back and thought it was the same film.
Mum phoned all confused as she'd accidentally turned the torch on on her phone and couldn't work out how to turn it off - and also couldn't work out how to switch it off and on again. She worked it out in the end.
Lodge Road https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-07-04
4 July 2020
Epping, Essex