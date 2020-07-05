Previous
Reindeer doormat by boxplayer
187 / 365

Reindeer doormat

Very jolly doormat.

Was up early to make a broccoli soup and roast some beetroot and wash my mum's shopping. Halloumi brunch in a windy garden Dave gave a bit to the fox who then promptly weed in front of us.

Drove to mum's but no parking today - so I just went up and gave her her stuff quickly. Started watching Life on Mars on catch-up with a bit of veggie kebab.

5 July 2020
Highgate N6

5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
