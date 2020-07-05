Sign up
Reindeer doormat
Very jolly doormat.
Was up early to make a broccoli soup and roast some beetroot and wash my mum's shopping. Halloumi brunch in a windy garden Dave gave a bit to the fox who then promptly weed in front of us.
Drove to mum's but no parking today - so I just went up and gave her her stuff quickly. Started watching Life on Mars on catch-up with a bit of veggie kebab.
5 July 2020
Highgate N6
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5572
photos
60
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 2020
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
5th July 2020 2:23pm
Tags
feet
,
sandals
,
foot
,
reindeer
,
mat
,
doormat
