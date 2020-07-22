Another mural, behind the River Lea towpath, I couldn't find anything about - I should have asked the artist.
Was just about to cycle off this morning when discovered 3 huge fox poos right in the middle of the path - the little beggar - and it's one of them that seems to like doing it there. So had to clear that up before I left.
Cycled off to put cheques in banks and boring stuff then decided to do a loop down to Lea Bridge Road and pick up the towpath and come up via the marshes. Found the Princess of Wales open so stopped for a half. All very organised - they come and take your order and I sat and relaxed outside by the river.
On the way back through the marshes came across a lot of virtually ripe blackberries - I'm sure they come out earlier every year.
Dave's colleague F came in for a drink and ended up staying to share our supper of halloumi peppers and roast veg. Sat outside in the warm evening.
The swifts were flying low and wheeling around - think they're getting ready to leave - always a most depressing part of the summer.