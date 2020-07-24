Angela Harding hares

Saw this print by Angela Harding on Twitter - and rather stupidly looked at it for ages trying to work out why it seemed familiar. Yes that's right, it's the cover of my work notebook.



A terrible day at work, the worst ever I think. Trying to get some updates cleared - and not realising until well into lunchtime that I hadn't been receiving emails from a ticketing system because of some glitch or other. So I'd been chasing and chasing - me being chased too by press office - but thought I was being ignored.



Barely managed half an hour for lunch with my phone by me, desperate for a response. Was all sorted by the end of the day - kind of. But have never been so stressed. Had a big gin as soon as I'd logged off and begged the team to send me emergency kittens.



Locksmith finally turned up and fixed the flat communal door.



Wore a mask out for the first time to pick up the the fish and chips. Started on the second series of Life on Mars.



24 July 2020

Walthamstow E17