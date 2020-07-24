Previous
Next
Angela Harding hares by boxplayer
206 / 365

Angela Harding hares

Saw this print by Angela Harding on Twitter - and rather stupidly looked at it for ages trying to work out why it seemed familiar. Yes that's right, it's the cover of my work notebook.

A terrible day at work, the worst ever I think. Trying to get some updates cleared - and not realising until well into lunchtime that I hadn't been receiving emails from a ticketing system because of some glitch or other. So I'd been chasing and chasing - me being chased too by press office - but thought I was being ignored.

Barely managed half an hour for lunch with my phone by me, desperate for a response. Was all sorted by the end of the day - kind of. But have never been so stressed. Had a big gin as soon as I'd logged off and begged the team to send me emergency kittens.

Locksmith finally turned up and fixed the flat communal door.

Wore a mask out for the first time to pick up the the fish and chips. Started on the second series of Life on Mars.

24 July 2020
Walthamstow E17
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise