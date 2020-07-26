Previous
Sky by boxplayer
Sky

A sky alive with clouds on the way to my mum's.

Up early to make a big Mediterranean tomato and veg soup and disinfect mum's shopping. Halloumi brunch in the garden - it was lovely when we got out there but we had to rush in with the parasol as a huge shower hit - and then it was gone in less than a minute.

Drove to mum's with her shopping. Spent the rest of the afternoon playing some more of yesterday's valse and drinking a big gin and trying to catch up with my photo upload backlog.

Hunger Games Mockingjay part 1 with veggie kebab for supper.

26 July 2020
Edmonton N18
Boxplayer

