Rose hips by boxplayer
212 / 365

Rose hips

As I walked round the block in the rather sweltering heat this lunchtime. Heard some swifts wheeling but none in our road. Sure they're gone. Had lunch with the parasol up in the garden.

Felt even more down this morning, really didn't want to log in to work. And as I feared there were mountains of emails that I had to quickly scan through so I could work out what needed doing after my day off yesterday, and before all the meetings started. Barely got through it all, with more coming in throughout the day.

Dave's colleague popped in for a drink in the garden as was very warm. Dave created something using elderflower cordial, St Germain and anisette.

30 July 2020
Walthamstow E17
30 July 2020

Photo Details

