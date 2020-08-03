Previous
Fuchsia by boxplayer
Fuchsia

On my lunchtime stroll around the block - nice sunny spells.

Neighbours messaged to say one of the foxes had dug right under our fence - massive hole it was. Dave had to fill it in from our side when he got back even though he was exhausted.

Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for supper and finished off series 1 of Ashes to Ashes.

3 August 2020
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Pat Knowles ace
Coming in your garden a new way...do they normally come over the fence...they must be desperate to come & sleep in yours! Word gets around!
August 18th, 2020  
