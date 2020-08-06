Sign up
Blank VIII - Now I am become Death the destroyer of worlds
First time forgetting to take a picture in ages - have been very good remembering since starting bullet journaling last year - but that's all gone off the boil with this year's unexpected events.
75th anniversary of the first nuclear bombing on Hiroshima today:
"Now I am become death the destroyer of worlds" allegedly said by J Robert Oppenheimer, 'father' of the atomic bomb.
The first atomic bomb was successfully detonated on July 16 1945 in New Mexico. Oppenheimer later said that it brought to mind these words from the Bhagavad Gita.
Tags
empty
,
blank
,
forgotten
