I think this is burdock anyway - at the Walthamstow Wetlands.
Hot and muggy again. Cycled a little route round the wetlands ending up at the supermarket to pick up mum's shopping. Thought I'd try out the Co-op - not up to much. Back for a bagel brunch in the garden.
Had a lovely afternoon and evening next door with the neighbours - lovely veggie hotdogs, lots of drink and a game of Mölkky - some kind of Finnish skittles. A won with a sneaky throw while we were laughing at Z almost winning but then being stymied by a late-toppling skittle.
Loved watching their sparrows just flying into the feeder and dipping into the water bowls without caring that we were there. They don't seem to want to feed from our tree house feeders - unless we put the mealworms out of course. Stayed till gone 10.