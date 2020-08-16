Previous
Pre-existing conditions by boxplayer
Pre-existing conditions

Indeed.

Up early to make an interesting sounding pear, watercress and brie soup plus some banana bread with the remaining overripe bananas. Cleaned the bird feeders and washed mum's shopping.

Halloumi fry-up outside and a bit of reading before a shower drove me in. The sparrows were around again en masse and Limpy the fox.

Drove to mum's - rather thundery and stormy looking and a bit of rain when we came out of mum's but it never amounted to much. Finished cataloguing our spare room books, then tried to make an indent in the photo uploading and editing backlog - had to steal Dave's diary to remember what I've been doing.

Veggie kebab with sweetcorn and Harry Dean Stanton's last film Lucky - a quirky little number.

Toxic Tories out https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-08-16

16 August 2020
Walthamstow E17
