Previous
Next
Beer by the fire pit by boxplayer
251 / 365

Beer by the fire pit

F has really got it going - what a fire pit expert.

Odd this morning as he didn't turn up at our door gone 7 to get a lift with Dave - he's now left, going on to a Kew diploma. On my walk before work, picked up a bit of extra salmon for later. A generally overcast day.

Still busy at work, the emails just never stop. Stopped for a mozzarella salad outside with odd spots of sunshine. F turned up later to collect his shoes and join us for our normal Monday smoked salmon and scrambled eggs.

He got the fire pit going with Dave's foraged wood from work and we ate outside as the evening drew on. Got some crumpets out later on skewers holding them over the flame. The fire was beautifully warm as it got fully dark.

In more disturbing news, F saw a mouse wandering about the kitchen.

Ordered a set of the special Irish commemorative Father Ted stamps - 25 years old, blimey.

All ablaze https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2020-09-07

7 September 2020
Walthamstow E17
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise