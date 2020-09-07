Beer by the fire pit

F has really got it going - what a fire pit expert.
Odd this morning as he didn't turn up at our door gone 7 to get a lift with Dave - he's now left, going on to a Kew diploma. On my walk before work, picked up a bit of extra salmon for later. A generally overcast day.
Still busy at work, the emails just never stop. Stopped for a mozzarella salad outside with odd spots of sunshine. F turned up later to collect his shoes and join us for our normal Monday smoked salmon and scrambled eggs.
He got the fire pit going with Dave's foraged wood from work and we ate outside as the evening drew on. Got some crumpets out later on skewers holding them over the flame. The fire was beautifully warm as it got fully dark.
In more disturbing news, F saw a mouse wandering about the kitchen.
Ordered a set of the special Irish commemorative Father Ted stamps - 25 years old, blimey.