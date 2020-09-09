Mushroom Motif 2017 by Alex Morrison

A rather charming retroesque print at the Somerset House Mushrooms: the Art, Design and Future of Fungi exhibition.
Non-working day. Had booked myself a couple of exhibitions that are closing soon - another thing I've been missing. Forgotten Masters: Indian Painting for the East India Company at the Wallace Collection and the mushrooms one at Somerset House.
Both are exhibitions where they've postponed the closing dates for a bit longer as they hadn't been able to open during lockdown. The Wallace Collection had the usual measures in place: one ways, sanitiser, and signs indicating how many people could be in each room - 4-6 usually. There were a few other people about.
Quite detailed paintings - beautiful natural history often mixing Mughal style with Western natural history illustration. Some stunningly painted colourful birds, a pangolin, bats and a bear featured in the painted fauna.
Lunch at Fishworks in Marylebone - lovely oysters - although wasn't sure if one was just a touch bit funny. And some OK mackerel with chips. Plus a glass of Sauvignon Blanc which you could have instead of a second course on their lunch menu deal.
Decided to walk the 40 mins to Somerset House - and that nearly finished me off - my legs were seriously aching when I got there. And before I got there I started to feel a bit of a tummy upset - maybe that oyster hadn't been quite right. Ran straight in to the loos at Somerset House.
Was OK after that mainly so I could enjoy this free exhibition. Free, so a bit busier - but was only a couple of rooms. A mix of media, installations and modern stuff. And lots of mushroom-themed goodies in the shop - got some temporary mushroom tattoos for a friend.
Tummy remained a bit odd so forwent the tea and cake I'd thought of having and got the bus to Holborn and the tube back.