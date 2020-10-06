Missing from British history

Up and out early with Dave to go into the office. Tube was definitely busier today - contrary to Boris's instructions to work from home. Still the odd seat free and a very noticeable uptick in mask compliance - so that's very good.
And again as I walked through the parks and in the office too - felt marginally busier. As well as Alice from my team, there were a few in from the wider unit which was lovely - nice catch-up with Vicki and others.
Interesting talk between our PS and David Olusoga, the historian and guy who did that thing about a Bristol house which I missed. Then very excitingly Alice and I went to the pub - her welcome to the team and leaving drinks (with just me) all in one.
Had to do the whole new palaver of putting mask on to go in, get checked in (using my new app venue check-in), get taken to our table, take masks off thing. Nice cheese, pear and chutney sandwich with extra chips and red wine. Such a treat.
Afternoon disappeared very quickly. Had a director of comms meeting and also a meeting to look at the first piece of work I've given one of the new interns - she'd done really well - very impressed and pleased. A bit of sad news later when James phoned in to report his father had passed away.
Tube home busy too but again all wearing masks - including the couple of young likely lads that got on with masks around their neck who promptly sat down and put them back on properly - good boys.
Pesto tagliatelle cooked up by Dave for supper and the last episode of the Inbetweeners. Kind of entertaining but their teenage boy pranks were starting to get a bit wearing.