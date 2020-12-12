Sundown in Elthorne Park

At the end of our short walk around Osterley, Hanwell and the outskirts of Southall.
A week or so ago Sal got in touch suggesting we catch up for a walk with her, Terry and Helen. Good idea and I suggested somewhere around Osterley rather than the usual Kew.
We got the long tube journey down to Boston Manor to meet them and Helen took us on a lovely 6-mile circular through parkland, including Osterley Park, and along the towpaths of the Grand Union Canal. Quite muddy in places, glad I'd put my proper walking boots on.
Osterley Park was busy with other strollers and we stopped for a tea and sandwich on their outdoor cafe terrace. The canal was also busy in places but lots of interesting bits here. The descending lock series known as the Hanwell Flight, Three Bridges, Brunel's three-bridge structure where road, rail and the canal intersect, and Asylum Dock where boats could stop to deliver to what used to be a big asylum still visible over the walls - now part of Ealing Hospital.
We were hoping for some kind of takeaway drinks from the Fox in Hanwell as we didn't want to stop for a substantial meal obviously. But they weren't doing that - but then I had a brainwave. You only need a substantial meal if you're drinking alcohol - but having a cup of tea or coffee is alright. So we went into their huge terrace and found a big table where we could rest up with a hot drink for a while.
The last bit of the walk took us through the Elthorne Park Brent River extension - lovely here as the sun started setting. And then out to the main road and back to Boston Manor and the tube home.
We've had this ridiculously incompetent government in for a year now. Only another 4 to do.