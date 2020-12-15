No snow in Narnia

Always winter and never Christmas. From CS Lewis's The Lion The Witch And The Wardrobe. But they did have snow. Not sure if we'll see much more of the white stuff here the way things are going.
Into the office, again for the last time for the foreseeable. Had booked a haircut. Very quiet parks as usual and I fed a couple of squirrels and also a couple of timid crows - never think of them being timid. Found some nice Christmas decorations in Tiger.
Very quiet at work - wasn't expecting any of my team or unit in so went and sat downstairs in press office/marketing. A few people there including a couple of the social media team and also the business support team. All very lacklustre and down because of the change programme restructuring.
Haircut at lunchtime and a last (for a while) smoked salmon breakfast in Papa Bruno's. Bought one of their pannetones. Left early and got the bus to Oxford Circus to visit the Scandinavian Kitchen.
Quite busy - but queuing and one ways in operation. Picked up some rye bread for my mum along with a fair bit of chocolate (Anthon Bergs - my fave) and a Norwegian porter for Dave.
Took the chance to get Dave's traditional chocolate sleekster from Hotel Chocolat along with a lot of other goodies that we can give as presents.