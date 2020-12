The holder of the present certificate

The important part of my certificate of Cypriot citizenship. I'm still an EU citizen - well at least until Cyprus do something naughty and get chucked out or the EU disintegrates.



The crown that Dave popped back in seems to be aggravating him unfortunately - not ideal as dental appointments are like puppies and bikes - not to be had for love nor money. Oh but I do have a new bike now.



17 December 2020

Walthamstow E17