Previous
Next
Official stamp by boxplayer
353 / 365

Official stamp

Unfortunately I forgot to take a proper photo today - just another one of the Cypriot citizenship certificate so I could take a photo of it to send to work - change of personal circumstances. So here's the official Cypriot stamp.

A veggie burger and homemade chips for supper while watching The Untouchables with Kevin Costner and Sean Connery. Can't believe the latter won an Oscar for that - he was good yes, but that accent!
Dave's tooth still playing up.

18 December 2020
Walthamstow E17
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

william wooderson
Paperwork... I sympathise... I hope you're keeping alright.
Not seen The Untouchables, but if I do I'll watch out for the accent!!
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise