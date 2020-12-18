Official stamp

Unfortunately I forgot to take a proper photo today - just another one of the Cypriot citizenship certificate so I could take a photo of it to send to work - change of personal circumstances. So here's the official Cypriot stamp.



A veggie burger and homemade chips for supper while watching The Untouchables with Kevin Costner and Sean Connery. Can't believe the latter won an Oscar for that - he was good yes, but that accent!

Dave's tooth still playing up.



Walthamstow E17