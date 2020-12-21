Father Christmas and birdie

A little Father Christmas decoration that I thought would get lost on the tree so I popped him here next to my favourite birdie tealight holder.



Back at work - all a bit despondent after the weekend's Tier 4 news - although we do have a couple of team members who happen to be in that little pocket of Sussex that's still in Tier 2.



Fridge very empty as we've been hanging out for the big Christmas delivery - so I cobbled together lunch of chickpeas, tuna and the last tomato. Dave came home and napped - the big marble-sized swelling in his mouth has popped and with a lot of mouthwash and garlic, things seem to be improving.



Big (enormously expensive) Christmas delivery arrived - never seen so many crates and after disinfecting it a bit more carefully than normal (new variant - how is it more transmissible - does anyone know?), we had smoked salmon, eggs and lots and lots of greens. Watched Strike, Career of Evil.



