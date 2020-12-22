Light balls

Saying goodbye to a lot of people at work - I'm off tomorrow and most will have gone by Christmas Eve. Worried that they are finally going to announce some kind of deal on Christmas Eve - that would mean me working on Christmas Day - I'm not kidding.
Pasta and two lockdown Christmas specials - Upstart Crow and The Vicar of Dibley. Funny and poignant.
Dave's mouth continues to improve - not on the drugs anymore - no pain. Looking good.
Looking back on pictures from this time last year a bit depressing - all the things we would normally be doing - neighbours popping round for Christmas nibbles and drinks, the annual Cecil Sharp House Christmas ceilidh and the Finnish Church Christmas dinner. Here's hoping we can do those things next year. (Although unfortunately our lovely neighbours will have moved by then - some things you never get back.)