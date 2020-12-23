Lethal White

Longer than the previous Strike novels and a touch over-complicated but still a gripping read.



Finally had to get down to the pre-Xmas cleaning - but I spent most of the day finishing off Lethal White. But Dave was happy to do the hoovering and bathroom. And got mum's linens and towels ready. I made sure all our Christmas food and veg was locked away in a big plastic box - we've got a terrible mouse problem at the moment.



At some point Dave confessed he hadn't managed to get me Christmas chocolates what with one thing and another - shock horror - so I threw my tablet logged into Amazon Prime at him.



Wrapped Dave's presents. And having finished the book, watched the first episode of Strike - Lethal White.



23 December 2020

Walthamstow E17