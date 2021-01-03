Previous
Flooded marshes

Very damp everywhere still.

Had to force myself out of bed today - determined to get out early for a cycle. Trying to dispel the mounting gloom - I'm still off for a week after today which is good but I'm going to miss Dave who goes back to work tomorrow.

Weather still cold and dank but the sun did come out a bit adding a touch of winter warmth. I cycled onto the marshes - quite busy but not quite as manic as previous visits.

Thought I might carry on on to Hackney marshes and headed for the tunnel under the Lea Bridge Road - a bit of a puddle at the bottom of the ramp as I approached. I could see water under the bridge itself but 2 kids on bikes had (seemingly) just come through so I carried on - only to find myself knee deep in icy water. Cue hasty retreat - but feet and legs up to my knees totally soaked.

I looped back via the towpath and home - Dave irritatingly not back from his run as I needed major cossetting after my icy ordeal. Got out of my wet things and got the garlic roasting for the pea and garlic soup.

Halloumi brunch then I made the soup - the traditional soup we have at Anna's at New Year normally - a Nigella via Nigel Slater recipe. A lazy afternoon watching the Poseidon Adventure and backing up my 2020 365 photos. A striking hail storm half way through the afternoon, complete with rainbow.

Later - meeting for fence mulled drinks with the neighbours at 5, the last film in the Shrek franchise and leftover cauliflower cheese soup. Can't believe the hols are almost over.

