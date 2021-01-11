Hanging on to Christmas

Photographed this house in the daylight a week or so back. They're obviously going with the trend of spreading the holiday spirit well into the new year. And they weren't alone. Quite cheering indeed. The other thing that was very noticeable walking at this time was the number of lighted windows showing a lone person at a laptop. The country's huge home working force in action.
Not a great night's sleep, lots of strange dreams and general tossing and turning before the alarm went at 6. Got washed and dressed as soon as Dave went down to get the muesli. Had decided to log in early rather than do my normal lounging around for 3 hours before starting work. Hence was at my emails at the rather unearthly time of 6.45. Goodness knows if I can keep that up.
But did get through them all although not as many as normal with a lot of people having the last couple of weeks off. A couple of meetings and I was ready to log off at 4.30, result. Also booked in a gas engineer to do the gas safety check at the flat and also our boiler service. They were able to come today - first tradesmen I think we've had since coronavirus. Felt a touch nervous and got the sanitiser, wipes and bleach out. Wiped everything down after.
My evening walk around the block after. Mussels for Dave in his new mussels pot and smoked salmon for me, watching Winter Walks. Saw an episode yesterday with Lemn Sissay and it was excellent.