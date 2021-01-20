Communing with the pigeons

This guy in the park was feeding the pigeons and some were landing on his hand.
So was expecting Storm Christoph today but it didn't really amount to much. Decided not to go on a cycle ride as thought it would be inclement. Went for an early walk in the park instead, donning full waterproofs and grabbing the binoculars.
The rain just spat a bit and it was a bit breezy but nothing much else - saw a charm of goldfinches munching on the plane tree seeds and a few starlings. And pigeon man. Bumped into Dave who'd also come to the park for a jog.
Back for toast and a lazy day reading mainly. Saw a bit of Biden's inauguration. End of a horrid chapter and some slight good news for 2021 - seems to have gone peaceably so far.
Dave promising Jamie's green spaghetti for supper.