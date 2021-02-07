Flooded Lammas meadows

On Walthamstow marshes. Well that's what they are after all - marshes. And I thought the park flooding was bad. Amazing sight as the marshes are a huge expanse and they're almost all water at the moment - the gulls were loving it.
No snow of course when I woke up from a night of really peculiar dreams (one with me naked in a museum - but moving swiftly on ... ). Not long after though it started sleety drizzling and has been doing that more or less all day with varying degrees of heaviness. But no settling.
We decided to get out early - Dave for a jog and me on my bike. Wrapped up with proper gloves and waterproofs, stowed everything safely into pockets and set off for a loop around the marshes. Was really exhilarating - very cold and also quite blustery giving me an extra challenge on the slight inclines.
Quite busy on the marshes considering - families wrapped up, joggers, walkers even. I stopped to enjoy the waterlogged sight before coming back round on the canal and up via the International Supermarket - had forgotten Dave's full cream milk yesterday.
Halloumi brunch then finally got going and relisted the flat - spoke to my sister to remember what we'd done last year. Have put it up at the same rental charge - we have a bit of time if we need to reduce.
Off now to do a bit of holiday pic viewing from our Landmark Trust stay in Dorset. A promise of Jack Monroe's red wine and mushroom risotto later - with Pitch Perfect 3.