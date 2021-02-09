Previous
Next
Launderette by boxplayer
40 / 365

Launderette

A lot of interesting signage and blues going on here. On the way back from the flat.

Got a bit panicky about the flat, with the extended period of cold and no one being there regularly. So Dave and I drove over and ran the taps for a bit. He also tightened up the flush handle which was loose, and we tried to wipe away the damp marks in the spare room ceiling. We think it's definitely the odd bit of what looks like an outflow pipe that seems to be angled just right to catch the really blustery rain we've been having. Will be a challenge to get to it if that's the case, but for another day.

Picked up an Opera cake from Evelina's to take away as well as coffee and chilli sauce (essential shopping obviously) from W Martyn (the oldest shop in Muswell Hill probably). Home to read and chill and watch the continuing snow flurries. No settling of any significance. Dave spoke to ex-colleague F for 1.5 hours.

Mushroom pasta for supper later. Dave cooking again, nice.

Jaunty Coffee https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-02-09

9 February 2021
Tottenham N15
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Certainly an eye catching facade!
February 9th, 2021  
BillyBoy
In need of modernisation 😁.
February 9th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Its so very Launderette. The broken stucco makes it.
February 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise