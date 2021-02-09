Launderette

A lot of interesting signage and blues going on here. On the way back from the flat.
Got a bit panicky about the flat, with the extended period of cold and no one being there regularly. So Dave and I drove over and ran the taps for a bit. He also tightened up the flush handle which was loose, and we tried to wipe away the damp marks in the spare room ceiling. We think it's definitely the odd bit of what looks like an outflow pipe that seems to be angled just right to catch the really blustery rain we've been having. Will be a challenge to get to it if that's the case, but for another day.
Picked up an Opera cake from Evelina's to take away as well as coffee and chilli sauce (essential shopping obviously) from W Martyn (the oldest shop in Muswell Hill probably). Home to read and chill and watch the continuing snow flurries. No settling of any significance. Dave spoke to ex-colleague F for 1.5 hours.
Mushroom pasta for supper later. Dave cooking again, nice.