Frozen moat and coot

All well and truly iced over in the park today. A coot and several other birds out of shot were wobbling on the unfamiliar surface.
Accompanied Dave on his jog to the park - leaving him to carry on while I took some pics of the frozen moat and cycled to the back of the park to find some new street art that's gone up by the school entrance. Absolutely perishing.
Usual rest of the day activities: reading, photos, photo book and a healthy snack lunch. Stopped at 3.30 to log in to the virtual News Quiz recording - remember this time. Funny and sweary. The sweary bits won't make the final cut obvs.
Smoked tofu and greens stir fry for supper watching The Street - an interesting documentary about Hoxton high street - right at the centre of a changing way of life caused by gentrification and general rising property prices. Very poignant at times.
Finally got an enquiry for the flat - but she went quiet after I said it was part furnished.
Troubling news from mum about one of her friends - the friend is developing Alzheimer's and lives with her husband who also has health problems - physical and mobility issues. He's been in hospital for a little while but has discharged himself and, according to his nieces, checked into a nursing home in Enfield without telling his wife why or where. The nieces seem to be in on it. But the friend is getting to the point when it will be difficult for her to be on her own.