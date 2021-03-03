If you can dream

Rather trite - some design/marketing agency collaboration.
Non-working day but up early as had to go to the flat for a viewing. The guy was upfront in that as they're looking to buy they may not want 6 months. Dave sorted out some odd jobs: fixing the blinds, painting the damp patch, fixing the flush again.
Took advantage of Evelina's proximity to buy another opera cake. And as we had to park a way away, took a peek into the back garden of our old family home.
No sign of any new neighbours and there was a bit of fretting among our neighbourly WhatsApp group because when moving out they'd left an upstairs window fairly wide open, and it started raining heavily this afternoon. Estate agent eventually turned up to close it.
Got a surprise bunch of flowers from opposite neighbours - their wee tots have taken to shouting my name up at our windows when they leave to go on a walk - because I sit up in the window working. Very sweet and I obviously hang out of the windows and say hello back.