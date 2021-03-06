More new street art gone up recently. By Lakwena Maciver I believe. On a cycle amble around Walthamstow street art with my friend Hilary.
Really cold again today so grabbed the fleece and gloves - apparently this is some Norwegian winter beast or other. Picked up Hilary at her house (good news, she's back with Peter who she split with before Christmas) and we did a little circuit around some of the things I've seen recently.
Up to upper Walthamstow to see Phlegm in the forest - less muddy this time - down to Wood Street and up to the village where we chatted briefly to the man manning Mother's Ruin bottle shop. That whole area is going to be heaving as soon as they let people drink outdoors - there's Mother's Ruin Gin Palace, Wild Card Brewery, Four Pillars beer and some cider place - they're all planning to put chairs out.
Came back via Roa at Crate and we parted ways at the end of my road. A quick pasta lunch and my melodeon class - more on Banish Misfortune, a learn of Pigeon on the Gate and a run-through Canal en Octobre which I've completely forgotten.
Amazingly, I heard voices next door and in the garden - someone was in there looking around. But funnily I didn't hear them after my melodeon class - I think I frightened them off But anyway looks like the new neighbours might be scouting out the place before moving in fully - no sign of any removal van.
And in news of Fernanda - who was curled up on the neighbours' lawn looking wistfully for her organic chicken the other day - she came round to us and polished off our left over fish and chips.
Fishcakes and peas with mash for supper - once I've done the big Sainsbury's order and made a soup to take round to mum's.