Turnpike Lane tube station

Woke up with a headache that I just couldn't shake the whole day, despite popping Nurofen and aspirin. Probably should have drunk more water.
Shame as it was a lovely bright day even if still cold. After the Sainsburys delivery, went over late morning to my mum's to witness her signing a document that they need in Finland to sell the old family home, and took her over some of the rooty soup I made yesterday.
Back home, toyed with the idea of a cycle ride, but couldn't be arsed. Rested for a bit and read instead. No more activity next door.
Planning veggie spring rolls for supper with pak choi. Neighbours donated loads of their freezer food to us before they left and we need to start eating it as the freezer is chocka. The fishcakes yesterday were lovely with a baked potato. Also aim to watch the last in the Matrix trilogy - supposed to be crap, but now we've seen the other two....