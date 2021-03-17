I'd rather die out of passion

Some flamingo naughtiness on the towpath of the Hertford Union canal.
We initiated contract signing for the tenancy. There followed a little bit of disputing as tenants wanted a minimum 1-year tenancy - they're really keen - but we still wanted an initial 6-month term.
Was supposed to be a dry day so my meet-up with ex-colleague Emily was on. I cycled to Victoria Park, via the marshes, the Lea towpath and the Hertford Union towpath. A long stretch of this latter was closed off for some major works or other but by then I was at Victoria Park and could cycle through the park to the Pavilion Cafe.
Just as I got there, it started to spit and then basically pissed down the whole 1.5 hours I was with Emily. We sheltered under the overhang at the toilets. Nice. Coronavirus life at its best.
She'd brought salmon bagels from Beigel Bake which was lovely - and we also got tea and a cinnamon bun for me from the cafe. Lots of catching up and chat - her job sounds bonkers and she's also having some grief as her flat is one of those affected by the Grenfell cladding fiasco.
Cycled back and of course I'd barely gone a third of the way when the sun came out and it got really pleasant.