I'd rather die out of passion

Some flamingo naughtiness on the towpath of the Hertford Union canal.We initiated contract signing for the tenancy. There followed a little bit of disputing as tenants wanted a minimum 1-year tenancy - they're really keen - but we still wanted an initial 6-month term.Was supposed to be a dry day so my meet-up with ex-colleague Emily was on. I cycled to Victoria Park, via the marshes, the Lea towpath and the Hertford Union towpath. A long stretch of this latter was closed off for some major works or other but by then I was at Victoria Park and could cycle through the park to the Pavilion Cafe.Just as I got there, it started to spit and then basically pissed down the whole 1.5 hours I was with Emily. We sheltered under the overhang at the toilets. Nice. Coronavirus life at its best.She'd brought salmon bagels from Beigel Bake which was lovely - and we also got tea and a cinnamon bun for me from the cafe. Lots of catching up and chat - her job sounds bonkers and she's also having some grief as her flat is one of those affected by the Grenfell cladding fiasco.Cycled back and of course I'd barely gone a third of the way when the sun came out and it got really pleasant.Damp toilet lunch https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-03-17 17 March 2021Hackney Wick E3