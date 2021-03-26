Shedland with daffodils

The only pic I took - as my sister emailed and said can I send her a view from one of my windows for some project or other she's doing.



Last day of our week of leave so decided to make the most of it and carry on being useful. Tidied up all the wrapping paper and bubble wrap odds and end that had been stuffed randomly in bags since Christmas.



And then the big job - sorting out the huge plastic box filled with random first aid, toiletries and whatnot in the small spare room. Managed to throw out a lot of old stuff (especially the bits that were stuck to the bottom because at some point something creamy had spilled) and split the rest into essential first aid, essential toiletries and less-essential shit. All of it into smaller plastic boxes and now stored in the linen cupboard. So organised.



Had a bit of a moan at Dave as although he was super-useful - changing the bed linen and doing a big whites wash (including the mattress cover), i really would have preferred him to tackle less business-as-usual stuff. A few angry tears were shed.



Practised a bit more melodeon than normal - learning Easter Thursday. Later we thought we'd try the new hip chippie in the village - so I cycled over - still bloody cold. Not too bad a wait and I cycled back with gorgeous views of a sunset through stormy clouds.



The fish and chips were very nice and we settled down for a lazy evening in front of the DVD player - the last of Anne with an E first series and an entertaining kiddies film - The Kid who would be King - featuring Andy Serkis's son in the lead role.



Irritatingly, we were expecting our new 'wolfie' throw from Cox & Cox to come but it never arrived.



Walthamstow E17