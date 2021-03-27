Highams Park lake

Yesterday, we'd toyed with the idea of heading out early to get a short walk in before my melodeon class. Hence there was a small rush this morning to throw clothes on, find (extremely muddy) boots and get out to catch the 123 up to Waterworks corner. This is where a bit of Epping Forest comes down to meet the North Circular.
A lovely sunny bright morning though still with that persistent chill in the air - god I'm aching for warmth. And we were glad of the walking boots - still very muddy in places - though nothing like the quagmire on our walk at the end of last year.
The route headed north through scraps of forest, skirted around Woodford Green (very tweely pretty with its pond and old water pump), past its impressive arts and crafts church and onto Woodford golf course.
Beautiful spring flowers around - something called glory of the snow and red dead-nettle were attracting a good showing of bees by Woodford Green - lots of gorse around and we could hear tits in the trees.
The route doubled back via Highams Park - following the Ching and the pretty lake where we stopped for 5 minutes to admire the view and eat Kitkats. A few more scraps of forest and we were back at Waterworks for the bus home.
Dave rustled up a quick lunch of leftover fish and chips while I got myself read for my class - working on Oats and Beans with a view to exploring how different players would tackle it.
Finally got round to ordering one of those home wifi things that should extend our wifi range to our dead spots.
Planning veggie steaks and homemade chips for supper and watching One Night in Miami.