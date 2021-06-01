Francis Crick Institute

A striking building at St Pancras - the institute a consortium of six of the UK's largest biomedical research organisations apparently - opened in 2016.
An extra day off today while Dave went back to work. Decided to do a walk I'd found online around the back streets of King's Cross and St Pancras. Very interesting as this area has been transformed over the last few years.
Still a little bit of the old King's Cross to see especially the dense areas of social housing and following the train line north. A massive 70s/80s housing estate at Maiden Lane was a real warren of a place looking slightly shabby now but with a terrace looking out over the whole King's Cross area.
York Way is still one big building site and the old disused York Road tube station is looking very sad behind fencing. Had a a look at the eateries around Granary Square but a lot seemed to be closed. The Lighterman looked promising but despite there looking like a lot of free tables outside, apparently they were full. Maybe because I was on my own?
Went back down to Battle Bridge Square and had lunch in Vinoteca - still broiling and found a bit of shade on their terrace for some small plates of asparagus, croquettes and mackerel pate. Popped into the St Pancras station shops but a lot has gone including White Stuff and Joules. Nothing in Fat Face.
Fretting a lot today. Tenants have asked if they can put a shower pump in and I'm really not keen being wary of old Edwardian plumbing. Have said I'll get a plumber to assess. And still can't face talking to downstairs' landlord about leak damage.
Saw a blue tit feeding its fairly well-fledged and grown baby today perched on top of the fire pit - so cute. It was all fluffy still and shivering slightly.