Halsway Manor by boxplayer
163 / 365

Halsway Manor

Or folky Hogwarts as it's commonly known.

A full-on day of workshops - learning two tunes that we will use to practise arrangements. Lovely warm sunny day and after a ploughman's lunch, our workshop group decided to stay outside to work on our arrangement of Jo's Quantock bourree.

Got a bit frustrated with all the musical theory about chords for a bit but it eventually started to fall into place and I got into my rhythmic chordal part.

We were split up into even smaller groups after that to come up with a tune ourselves and arrange it. I ended up with Jane B on harmonica and bagpipes, a concertina player, a piano accordion player and a guitarist. We decided on Sussex Cotillion and stayed outside to work on an arrangement.

After supper, including their very nice salmon and yummy profiteroles, we carried on working on the piece and eventually went inside to showcase it alongside the other groups - didn't go too badly. Session after till about 12. Had an unpleasant episode of acid reflux - not prone to that, odd.

12 June 2021
Crowcombe, Somerset
Boxplayer

