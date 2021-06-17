Previous
CoExistence by boxplayer
168 / 365

CoExistence

Elephant family herd in Green Park. An exhibition highlighting how we really need to learn how to co-exist with the creatures in our midst - and showing ways how the people living close to elephants in Asia have managed to find innovative ways of doing so. https://coexistence.org/coexistence/

Into the office today - rather dull with rain. Did a bit of locker clearing out - so much rubbish in there. Papa Bruno's for smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for lunch. And a glass of sparkling wine at the M Bar in Victoria Street again. In Victoria station, I was entertained by all the kilts and Scottish flags noisily but amicably wandering the tube tunnels.

Dave had put away the big shop from Sainsbury's by the time I got back. He'd had a monstrous day - driving to work as normal, then having to drive all the way to Mottingham in South London and back. He hates driving.

The Scots arrive https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-06-17

