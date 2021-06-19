Watermelon and Chambord cocktail

A cocktail invented by Dave.



Mum came round for fish and chips and the odd cocktail. We sat in the garden for a bit as though overcast, was mildish. A little bit of bird activity but not much. And no foxes.



After nibbles and the cocktail, I cycled to the chippie and brought back a huge portion of chips and a couple of cod for us to share. I went via the Lloyd Park market and picked up a couple of raspberry brownies.



We migrated into the kitchen to eat the fish and chips as it was threatening rain and cooler. Once stuffed, we moved into the sitting room to chill - later getting more stuffed with ice cream and brownie and some prosecco.



Got mum an Uber home - she protested, but I think she's been won over by how easy it is to get on, pay for one, and also track its movements.



Dave and I quite tired after so I played some music and he watched more football.



19 June 2021

Walthamstow E17