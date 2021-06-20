Previous
Next
20210620 Stop sticking your oar in by boxplayer
171 / 365

20210620 Stop sticking your oar in

More protests about the threatened 'boat cull'. Very damp and drizzly this morning but feeling a bit low, I went out on the bike at the same time as Dave went for his run, doing a loop around the towpath. Got rather soggy in the process. But the rain brings out the smells nicely.

Dave tried to get me to do some weights when I got back and I was a bit reluctant and it all got a bit tearful for a while but sorted in time for our halloumi and leftover chips fry-up.

I made a big carrot, greens and coriander soup for Dave's lunches while he went and tidied up the garden.

Rain stopped now but still looks a bit mizzly.

Comfrey on the towpath https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-06-20

20 June 2021
Clapton E5
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise