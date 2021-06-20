20210620 Stop sticking your oar in

More protests about the threatened 'boat cull'. Very damp and drizzly this morning but feeling a bit low, I went out on the bike at the same time as Dave went for his run, doing a loop around the towpath. Got rather soggy in the process. But the rain brings out the smells nicely.
Dave tried to get me to do some weights when I got back and I was a bit reluctant and it all got a bit tearful for a while but sorted in time for our halloumi and leftover chips fry-up.
I made a big carrot, greens and coriander soup for Dave's lunches while he went and tidied up the garden.