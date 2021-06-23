Little My at the Walthamstow Wetlands

Went along to the Wetlands to see this very small exhibition - just a few photos and a video - about Tove Jansson's love affair with the weeny island she bought off the coast of Finland.
Walked around the Wetlands a bit after trying to follow the Moomin trail, but bits were shut off for summer bird nesting and the rest wasn't up to much. But lovely in the warm sunshine watching the sparrows go for the midges over the Coppermill stream and the damsel and dragon flies swooping around.
Had lunch in the Ferry Boat Inn - a rather 'meaty' Beyond Meat burger with fries and profiteroles (totally unnecessary) and Dave, linguine with sea bass followed by mini puds. Had my first Aperol spritz of the year and Dave had too rather insipid ales.
Earlier, Dave had finally got to the dentist to have a consultation about his missing cap - and the option to possibly replace it with an implant. All sounds very complicated - bone grafts, dentures and what not - and will take about 4 months. CT scan next.