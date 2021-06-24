Hydrangea heaven revisited

Into the office today and I decided to forgo the walk through the parks and go on to Pimlico and walk in via the residential streets to see if I could spot 'hydrangea heaven' - a lovely bunch of hydrangeas planted in the courtyard of some flats. I'm always photographing them.
And they were there - didn't seem to be in such profusion but very pretty.
Sat upstairs on floor 4 today in our new area - all a bit confusing as they haven't numbered all the desks, but sat in one that was supposedly in our area. Not many others in.
Met Grace for lunch for the first time in probably almost 2 years. Decided to try the little cafe, Hatch 77, that's replaced Kazan Kitchen where we always used to go. A few people there when we arrived, but it gradually emptied. Had a very nice fishfinger burger and fries. And a good catch-up, filling in Grace on all my anxiety issues.
In the evening, spent a long time getting ready for a weekend away. Packing of course, but also wrapping the million and one Christmas and two birthdays-worth of presents for our friends. Took a while to remember what was what and what was for who. And too late we remembered one of the WH Smith's Christmas wrapping rolls we'd bought last year spreads glitter absolutely everywhere.