Space Flesh

By Amara Por Dios - on a road full of street art and old workshops turned into artist accommodation and studios.
Hilary had texted yesterday suggesting a cycle or meet-up. As the weather forecast turned out to be less inclement than expected, I said let's cycle over to this street and have a look-see.
Just a short cycle down from here is Markfield Park where we stopped for a cup of tea at the cafe and a chat. Was running late so hared off home on the bicycle just catching a shower as we got back.
Hurriedly changed and Dave and I were out in the car to pick up my mum and travel across to Palmers Green to visit my sister and B as well as E - here from Wales and Brighton - dogsitting for a week.
A nice afternoon with the rain holding off. The house they're staying in is huge and has two gardens for some reason - one traditionally laid out with borders and lawns and a water feature and the other all planted with veg, fruit trees and bushes and all sorts.
We sat here round a huge table eating the nibbles T had prepared and got from the local Turkish shops. Unfortunately the little wire-haired dachshund had a serious case of depression, having finally twigged that her owners had disappeared - the first time since lockdown. A nice cat they had too.
Home for Dave to watch England win the football and me to carry on catching up with The Handmaid's Tale.