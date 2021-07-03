Previous
Next
Space Flesh by boxplayer
184 / 365

Space Flesh

By Amara Por Dios - on a road full of street art and old workshops turned into artist accommodation and studios.

Hilary had texted yesterday suggesting a cycle or meet-up. As the weather forecast turned out to be less inclement than expected, I said let's cycle over to this street and have a look-see.

Just a short cycle down from here is Markfield Park where we stopped for a cup of tea at the cafe and a chat. Was running late so hared off home on the bicycle just catching a shower as we got back.

Hurriedly changed and Dave and I were out in the car to pick up my mum and travel across to Palmers Green to visit my sister and B as well as E - here from Wales and Brighton - dogsitting for a week.

A nice afternoon with the rain holding off. The house they're staying in is huge and has two gardens for some reason - one traditionally laid out with borders and lawns and a water feature and the other all planted with veg, fruit trees and bushes and all sorts.

We sat here round a huge table eating the nibbles T had prepared and got from the local Turkish shops. Unfortunately the little wire-haired dachshund had a serious case of depression, having finally twigged that her owners had disappeared - the first time since lockdown. A nice cat they had too.

Home for Dave to watch England win the football and me to carry on catching up with The Handmaid's Tale.

The world in a dustbin https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-07-03

3 July 2021
Tottenham N15
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise